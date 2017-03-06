2nd earthquake this week shakes portions of Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY – An earthquake shook portions of Kansas Monday afternoon.
The quake just before 5:30p.m. measured 2.7 and was centered approximately 20 miles east of Caldwell in Sumner County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Just after 6 a.m Sunday, a 2.6 quake was centered approximately 17-miles northeast of Caldwell in Sumner County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In February, the agency recorded six Kansas earthquakes. They measured from 2.5-3.3.
A February 13 quake in Sumner County measured 3.3 and was centered in rural area just north of the Kansas-Oklahoma State line, according to the USGS.
There have no reports of damage or injury from Monday’s quake.