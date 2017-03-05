Warm, breezy Sunday

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 24 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Very windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.