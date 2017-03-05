Tiger baseball defeats UCO to end skid

EDMOND, Okla. – The Fort Hays State baseball team held on to defeat Central Oklahoma Sunday afternoon, 8-7, salvaging the finale of the three-game set. The Tigers gave up an early lead before going back on top with a two-out rally in the sixth and held on down the stretch to secure their first conference win and first win away from Larks Park this season.

Fort Hays State improved to 7-10 on the year and 1-5 in MIAA play while the Bronchos dip to 12-3 overall and 4-2 in the league after their first home loss of the season.

The Tigers jumped in front early for the second day in a row, putting up three runs in the top of the first. Ty Lanfermen and Nick Hammeke both worked walks to open the contest and moved up 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt from Lanferman. Dayton Pomeroy then reached on an error, allowing Redington to come around and score. Clayton Basgall followed with a double down the left field line in the next at bat, plating a pair after the left fielder mishandled the ball.

The day ended early for the UCO starter, who faced seven batters and recorded just two outs. Fort Hays State had trouble solving Broncho reliever J.D. Cameron, who retired the first 10 batters he faced.

The Bronchos took the lead during the FHSU dry spell, scoring five runs in the second inning behind a grand slam and adding another run in the third. Tiger starter Alex Ruxlow (3-3) got into a groove after the shaky second inning, giving up just three hits and one walk over the next five innings. The junior ultimately turned in seven strong innings, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six, including three-straight punch-outs to open the game in the bottom of the first.

Fort Hays State finally got to Cameron the second time through the lineup, with Jace Bowman doubling to left to lead off the top of the fifth. The Tigers manufactured a run after Redington laid down a sacrifice bunt and Hammeke grounded out to short, making the score 6-4.

Cameron appeared to be back in control after inducing a pair of groundouts to open the sixth inning, but the Tigers put together a big two-out rally to take back the lead for good. Trevor Hughes singled to center before Bryce Witchuurch lifted a home run to center, tying things up at six. Bowman kept it going with a single before Redington followed with a home run of his own, putting the Tigers back in front 8-6.

The Tigers went to the bullpen after Ruxlow completed the seventh inning, calling on Easton Palmer. After the Bronchos scored a run on a double and a pair of Tiger errors, Basgall shifted from second base to the mound to try to finish things off. After forcing his first batter to pop up, Basgall picked off a runner to clear the bases. The junior completed the inning with his lone strikeout of the afternoon.

Central Oklahoma had one runner reach base in the ninth on an error, but the tying run was stranded at second when Basgall worked a pair of groundouts to secure his third save of the season.

Bowman turned in his first multi-hit game of the season, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. In addition to collecting the save, Basgall doubled twice and drove in one run. Redington went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBI after crushing his first home run of the season. Witchurch’s long ball was his first of the year as well, driving in two.

The Tigers will wrap up a 10-game road swing when they return to action next weekend against Southwest Baptist (March 10-12). The three-game set will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday from Bolivar, Mo.

FHSU Sports Information