SW Kansas town part of statewide job fair Thursday

The Kansas Department of Commerce, in partnership with KANSASWORKS, will host the 2017 KANSASWORKS Statewide Job Fair on March 9, 2017. The annual job fair will provide employers, veterans and job seekers with the unique opportunity to connect face-to-face. This aids in the ability for the employer and employee to make a genuine connection.

“Workforce and Commerce are inextricably linked through the mutual goal of successful employer-employee relationships and quality work,” said Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave. “The Department of Commerce values the opportunity to unite the businesses we work so closely with to the skilled and valuable employees they need to fill their crucial positions.”

This is also an opportunity for veterans of any status and their families to meet with a variety of employers in an array of industries and fields. Veterans at any stage in their career search are invited, including active duty, reservists or National Guard. The KANSASWORKS Statewide Job Fair will also give veterans an opportunity to meet with these employers before the job fair opens to the public.

“The Kansas workforce is made up of highly-skilled and talented individuals with a passion and drive that brings an inherent value to every task they set their minds to,” said Kansas Commerce Deputy Secretary for Workforce Services Brad Klinge. “Our workers make up the fabric of this state, holding it together through their unending will and commitment to excellence.”

The event will take place at 11 different locations throughout the state, including Dodge City, El Dorado, Kansas City, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Manhattan, Overland Park, Parsons, Topeka, Wellington and Wichita. The job fair will open exclusively to veterans from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and at 3:00 p.m. all job seekers are invited to attend.

Employers interested in participating in the 2017 KANSASWORKS Statewide Job Fair or job seekers looking for the location nearest to them can visit KansasWorks.com, under the Upcoming Events table. For more information, you may also call (877) 509-6757.