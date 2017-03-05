Police: Woman dead, 4 hospitalized after Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just after 11:30 p.m.Saturday, officers responded to the area of S.E. 23 and Bellview in Topeka after reports of gun shots, according to a media release.

At the same time, officers responded to Stormont Vail where three adult men had arrived after suffering gunshot wounds.

At approximately the same time, officers responded to SE 6th and SE Deer Creek in Topeka after report of another shooting and two women with gunshot wounds. One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Authorities ask that anyone with information should contact police.