NW Kansas man hospitalized after pickup rolls

SHERIDAN COUNTY – A northwest Kansas man was injured in an accident at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday in Sheridan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford pickup driven by Jacob A. Moss, 28, Hoxie, was Southbound on Kansas 23 ten miles south of Hoxie.

The driver lost control of the pickup. It entered the east ditch, struck an adjoining road embankment and rolled.

Moss was transported to the Sheridan County Health Complex. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.