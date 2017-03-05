Kan. man seeks appeal of sentence; police found 90-pounds of pot

RENO COUNTY — The Kansas man sentenced to just over 12 years in prison in a marijuana distribution case is seeking an appeal of that sentence.

Gerardo Saucedo, 34, Hutchinson, entered pleas in the case as charged and was sentenced to prison by Judge Tim Chambers.

He filed an appeal of that sentence, but the state is now asking that the appeal be dismissed, noting that the defendant has failed to have the appeal docketed in a timely manner.

It was filed in March of last year, but as of Jan. 30, had not been docketed.

The issue was scheduled for hearing Friday in front of Judge Tim Chambers.

The Kansas Court of Appeals reported they did receive the motion to have it placed on their docket and they accepted, so the case is pending a hearing in Topeka.

On Friday, Reno County Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton says he isn’t even sure of what Saucedo is appealing.

He was not sentenced under the sentencing guidelines because Judge Chambers granted a departure or Saucedo would have been spending more time in prison.

In April of 2014, Saucedo was arrested after a search warrant was served on his home.

Police found around 90 pounds of marijuana in brick form believed to be from Mexico. They also found numerous containers of high-grade marijuana scattered throughout the home, as well as new packaging materials, a digital scale and some weapons.

He was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to