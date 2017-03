ELLIS COUNTY

Following their regular 5 p.m. meeting in Hays Monday, Ellis County Commissioners, County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes and other county employees will go to Ellis for a joint meeting with the Ellis City Council.

Items of joint interest to be discussed include road and bridge work, water issues and public safety.

The March 6 special joint meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Ellis City Hall. See the complete agenda here.