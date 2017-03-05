HHS journalism students qualify for state competition in May

By JORDYN DAKE

HHS Guidon

Hays High School qualified 18 students for state after taking 29 awards in 19 events at the regional journalism competition that took place on Feb. 23 at Fort Hays State University.

The contest sponsored by the Kansas Scholastic Press Association featured several schools from classes 1A to 4A. It was one of the five regional contests held in the state. Hays competed in the 3A/4A division.

In order to qualify for state, students had to place first, second or third in any event or receive an honorable mention. Hays had multiple qualifiers in several different categories and those 18 students that qualified will account for the 29 entries on the state level.

The state competition will take place in Lawrence on May 3.

Individual Entries

Junior Abby Balman

Infographics – Honorable Mention

Yearbook Layout – 2nd

Junior Amiyah Gonzalez

Editorial Writing – 1st

Senior Brianna Brin

Yearbook Copywriting – 2nd

Yearbook Theme and Graphics – Honorable Mention (with senior Hannah Tomasson)

Editorial Writing – 2nd

Junior Elizabeth Lee

Editorial Cartoon – 1st

Sophomore Hannah Harman

Academics Photography – 1st

Senior Hannah Norris

Feature Writing – 1st

Senior Hannah Tomasson

Cutline Writing – 3rd

Yearbook Theme and Graphics – Honorable Mention (with senior Brianna Brin)

Sophomore Isabelle Braun

Copy Editing – 3rd

Sophomore Jacob Maska

Sports Writing – 3rd

Sophomore Jacie Robinson

Student Life Photography – 2nd

Senior Jordyn Dake

Copy Editing – 1st

Junior Lacey Gregory

News Writing – 2nd

News Page Design – 1st

Headline Writing and Design – 1st

Senior Madison Crees

Headline Writing and Design – 2nd

News Page Design – 3rd

Senior Peyton Augustine

Sports Writing – 1st

Senior Savannah Unsworth

Sports Photography – 3rd

Senior Sierra Eichman

Yearbook Copy Writing – 3rd

Cutline Writing – 2nd

Academics Photography – 2nd

Sophomore Taylor Schiffelbein

Yearbook Sports – 3rd

Senior Tiana Lawson

Photo Illustration – 1st

Yearbook Theme and Graphics – 1st (with senior Sierra Eichman)

Advertising – 2nd

Infographics – 3rd

Many of these contestants were first-timers and had mixed opinions coming into the contest.

“I was really nervous to compete, but afterwards I felt pretty good about what I had done,” Senior Peyton Augustine said. “I didn’t place in the yearbook competition I was in, but I did get 1st in Newspaper Sports Writing.”

Augustine said she would’ve been upset had she not placed in sports writing as she is the sports editor for the Guidon, but is happy with the results.

“When we were waiting for the results, I was pretty positive Jacob Maska was going to beat me,” Augustine said. “He ended up getting third place and I am really, really proud of him for that.”

Even the journalism students that did not participate are proud of their peers.

“We took a clean sweep of 10 first-places,” senior Kristen Nease said. “I did not participate but I am very proud of my peers because I get to see their hard work throughout the school year. It’s really heartwarming to see them succeed in something they love.”

Journalism adviser Bill Gasper is very proud of the results.

“I have a great group of talented students and I am very proud of them,” Gasper said. “I love that they are so dedicated to journalism. I am confident that we will receive similar results at the state competition.”