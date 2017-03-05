HHS journalism students qualify for state competition in May

By JORDYN DAKE
HHS Guidon
Hays High School qualified 18 students for state after taking 29 awards in 19 events at the regional journalism competition that took place on Feb. 23 at Fort Hays State University.
The contest sponsored by the Kansas Scholastic Press Association featured several schools from classes 1A to 4A. It was one of the five regional contests held in the state. Hays competed in the 3A/4A division.
In order to qualify for state, students had to place first, second or third in any event or receive an honorable mention. Hays had multiple qualifiers in several different categories and those 18 students that qualified will account for the 29 entries on the state level.
The state competition will take place in Lawrence on May 3.
Individual Entries
Junior Abby Balman
Infographics – Honorable Mention
Yearbook Layout – 2nd
Junior Amiyah Gonzalez
Editorial Writing – 1st
Senior Brianna Brin
Yearbook Copywriting – 2nd
Yearbook Theme and Graphics – Honorable Mention (with senior Hannah Tomasson)
Editorial Writing – 2nd
Junior Elizabeth Lee
Editorial Cartoon – 1st
Sophomore Hannah Harman
Academics Photography – 1st
Senior Hannah Norris
Feature Writing – 1st
Senior Hannah Tomasson
Cutline Writing – 3rd
Yearbook Theme and Graphics – Honorable Mention (with senior Brianna Brin)
Sophomore Isabelle Braun
Copy Editing – 3rd
Sophomore Jacob Maska
Sports Writing – 3rd
Sophomore Jacie Robinson
Student Life Photography – 2nd
Senior Jordyn Dake
Copy Editing – 1st
Junior Lacey Gregory
News Writing – 2nd
News Page Design – 1st
Headline Writing and Design – 1st
Senior Madison Crees
Headline Writing and Design – 2nd
News Page Design – 3rd
Senior Peyton Augustine
Sports Writing – 1st
Senior Savannah Unsworth
Sports Photography – 3rd
Senior Sierra Eichman
Yearbook Copy Writing – 3rd
Cutline Writing – 2nd
Academics Photography – 2nd
Sophomore Taylor Schiffelbein
Yearbook Sports – 3rd
Senior Tiana Lawson
Photo Illustration – 1st
Yearbook Theme and Graphics – 1st (with senior Sierra Eichman)
Advertising – 2nd
Infographics – 3rd
Many of these contestants were first-timers and had mixed opinions coming into the contest.
“I was really nervous to compete, but afterwards I felt pretty good about what I had done,” Senior Peyton Augustine said. “I didn’t place in the yearbook competition I was in, but I did get 1st in Newspaper Sports Writing.”
Augustine said she would’ve been upset had she not placed in sports writing as she is the sports editor for the Guidon, but is happy with the results.
“When we were waiting for the results, I was pretty positive Jacob Maska was going to beat me,” Augustine said. “He ended up getting third place and I am really, really proud of him for that.”
Even the journalism students that did not participate are proud of their peers.
“We took a clean sweep of 10 first-places,” senior Kristen Nease said. “I did not participate but I am very proud of my peers because I get to see their hard work throughout the school year. It’s really heartwarming to see them succeed in something they love.”
Journalism adviser Bill Gasper is very proud of the results.
“I have a great group of talented students and I am very proud of them,” Gasper said. “I love that they are so dedicated to journalism. I am confident that we will receive similar results at the state competition.”