Hays student among those honored by KU’s political science department

KU News Service

LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas Department of Political Science recently honored its top students at an annual recognition ceremony, with awards and induction into Pi Sigma Alpha.

Twenty-nine students were inducted Feb. 17 into the Gamma chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society. Criteria for induction include a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in all political science courses with a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.4 for undergraduates. In addition, inductees cannot have a grade lower than a B in any political science course.

These students were inducted:

• Logan Albers from Wichita

• Elizabeth Christine Andrews from Tonganoxie

• Mattie Bieberly from Hutchinson

• Andrew Bilbo from Clinton, Mississippi

• Rebekah Burgweger from De Soto

• Gabriela Carrillo from Olathe

• Madeline Caywood from Lawrence

• Ashley Cossaart from Hays

• Robert Curtis from Olathe

• Sarah DeBauche from Overland Park

• Christopher Fry from Overland Park

• Emma Green from Villa Ridge, Missouri

• David Halliwell from Overland Park

• Samantha Harms from Lansing

• Emily Harvatin from St. Louis

• Shegufta Huma from Wichita

• Jacob Janeiro from Pontevedra, Spain

• Kayla Kahn from Overland Park

• Parker Kempin from Olathe

• Chance Maginness from Westmoreland

• Matt McReynolds from Lawrence

• Shea O’Sullivan from Hutchinson

• Megan Peat from Lenexa

• Cyan Sanders from Buhler

• Robert Santamarina from Overland Park

• Todd Andrew Schmidt from Greenwood, Indiana

• Kevin Stump from St. Louis

• Taylor Tidwell from Okemos, Michigan

• Marcus Williamson from Olathe.

The political science department provides cash awards with no restrictions and scholarships that provide tuition assistance. The awards and scholarships presented:

The Ethan P. Allen Pi Sigma Alpha Award of $250 to outstanding graduating seniors majoring in political science. The recipients:

• Claire Meczkowski from Bentonville, Arkansas

• Sara Prendergast from Salina.

The Emmett L. Bennett Scholarship of $500 to an outstanding junior majoring in political science. The recipients:

• Trent Allen from Beloit

• Tyler Blake from Hutchinson

• Brittany Bodenheimer from Topeka

• Victoria Calderon from Liberal

• Cody Christensen from Parkville, Missouri

• Owen MacDonald from Overland Park

• Chance Maginness from Westmoreland

• Kathleen Pudas from Eden Prairie, Minnesota

• Henry Walter from Overland Park.

The Eldon Fields Pi Sigma Alpha Award of $250 to outstanding graduating student majoring in political science. The recipients:

• Kevin McCarthy from Lenexa

• Victoria Purvis from Weskan.

The Elizabeth and Carl Gustafson Scholarships of $500 was awarded to these outstanding political science undergraduates:

• William Admussen from Urbandale, Iowa

• Samantha Harms from Lansing

• Sarah Herman from Overland Park

• Shegufta Huma from Wichita

• Aadil Khan from Overland Park

• Garrison Matthews from Overland Park

• Jacob Vance from Lenexa

• Tymon Wall from Winfield

• Kellor Yde from Wichita.

The Allan J. Cigler Academic Enrichment Award was presented to these students working with faculty on their assigned projects. This fund is made possible by former students of Professor Allan Cigler, who wished to recognize him for his continued academic service. The recipients:

• Henry Walter from Overland Park

• Kevin Kruse from Lawrence.

The Political Science Future Military Leaders Scholarship is awarded to political science majors participating in ROTC. This fund is possible by the generosity of Roberto Montoya.

• The Spring 2017 recipient is Logan Albers from Wichita.

The Political Science Faculty Award is given to those students that have nearly completed or have completed an honors thesis with a faculty member. Those students:

• William Admussen from Urbandale, Iowa

• Jesse Burbank from Topeka

• Adam Steinhilber from Leawood

• Madeline Ulloa from Lansing

• Tymon Wall from Winfield

• Zachary Watson from Olathe.

All of the scholarship funds are managed by KU Endowment, the independent, nonprofit organization serving as the official fundraising and fund-management organization for KU. Founded in 1891, KU Endowment is the first foundation of its kind at a U.S. public university.