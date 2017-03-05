FHSU profs present at international conference

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Fort Hays State University professors Dr. Valerie Zelenka, assistant professor of teacher education, and Dr. Keith Dreiling, associate professor of mathematics, recently presented at the Hawaii International Conference on Education in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Zelenka delivered two presentations, “Addressing Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder with Universal Design for Learning Initiatives” and “Getting Close, Letting Go: Service-Learning for Preservice Teachers at a Homeless Shelter.”

Dreiling and Zelenka co-delivered two additional presentations, “After School Just got Healthier” and “Bullies and Books: Read4Respect Bullying Prevention Project.”