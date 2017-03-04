TMP-Marian High School journalists win big at regional contest

State association hands out awards to best entries from thousands of entries

The Chancellor

The Kansas Scholastic Press Association announced the winners of the 2017 Regional Contests, which rewarded the best student journalism from among 2,500 entries gathered from around the state.

In the Regional Contest, students from 86 different schools competed in 19 different categories in 12 different classifications organized by geography and school size. KSPA will award more than 1,400 awards for entries into the contest.

From Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, the following students won awards:

• Mackenzie Fitzgerald, Copy Editing, Honorable Mention

• Aubry Appelhans, Sports Writing, Honorable Mention

• Kayla Vitztum, Sports Writing, Honorable Mention

• Kendra Werth, Editorial Cartoon, Honorable Mention

• Mark Loftus, Editorial Cartoon, Honorable Mention

• Abby Peeler, Feature Writing, 3rd Place

• Deonna Wellbrock, Cutline Writing, Honorable Mention

• Mark Loftus, Editorial Writing, 3rd Place

• Kayla Vitztum, Yearbook Sports, Honorable Mention

• Abby Peeler, Headline Writing and Design, Honorable Mention

• Brianna Romme, Yearbook Layout, Honorable Mention

“This is the first time in awhile we have sent students to competition,” said Vanessa Schumacher, journalism instructor, “I am happy with how we did as a group. We sent nine students and placed eight of them. I can’t complain for our first year.”

Six university campuses throughout Kansas hosted the contests Feb. 24 and 25. This year, TMP-Marian competed at the Fort Hays State University location.

“We consider the Regional Contests to be one of our most important annual events both for students to receive feedback on their work and also for students to compete with one another,” said Eric Thomas, KSPA executive director. “Teachers who organize and enter their students into the contest give their students a great opportunity to see how their work compares to the work of others.”

KSPA enlists the help of journalism teachers, professional journalists, university faculty members and other journalism experts to judge the entries.

Any student who earns an award in the Regional Contest advances to the KSPA State Contest on May 6 at the University of Kansas. Based on results from the State Contest, KSPA will determine the top school in 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.