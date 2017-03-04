Sunny, windy Saturday

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Very windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west northwest 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66.