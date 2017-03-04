Late rally dooms Tiger baseball at UCO

EDMOND, Okla. – The Fort Hays State baseball team jumped out to an early lead, but a late-inning rally by Central Oklahoma gave the Bronchos a 13-6 victory Saturday afternoon. The Tigers put up three runs in the first inning and led 6-2 in the middle of the fifth, but UCO put up 11 runs in the final four innings to steal the win.

The Tigers move to 6-10 on the year and 0-5 in league play after the loss, while Central Oklahoma is now 12-2 overall and 4-1 in the MIAA.

Ty Redington drew a walk to open the contest before a pitch hit Jake Lanferman two batters later. Clayton Basgall made Broncho starter Tyler Culver pay for the miscues with a two-out, three-run home run to center field.

The Bronchos responded with a run in the first and another in the second before FHSU padded its lead back to three with a pair of unearned runs in the third inning. Redington reached on a fielding error to open the frame before a double from Nick Hammeke put two runners in scoring position. Lanferman was then hit by a pitch for the second time to load the bases before the next two Tigers struck out swinging. Trevor Hughes came through with two outs, knocking a solid single to left to score Redington and Hammeke and put the Tigers in front 5-2.

Fort Hays State extended the lead to 6-2 in the top of the fifth inning after Hammeke worked a leadoff walk. Lanferman followed with a single to center before Dayton Pomeroy moved them up 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt. Basgall picked up his fourth RBI of the afternoon when he lifted a sacrifice fly to left.

The Tigers struggled against the UCO bullpen, reaching base just once on a walk in the final five innings.

Basgall drove in four runs and scored another after his second home run of the season. Hammeke picked up his fifth double of the season and scored twice. Lanferman reached in three of his four plate appearances. Hughes collected the fourth and final Tiger hit, knocking in two runs and finishing 1-for-4. Redington scored a pair of runs despite not collecting a hit.

Sam Capps started the game for FHSU, allowing eight hits and five runs in 4.1 innings of work. The junior struck out nine Broncho batters, matching the most in a game for the Tigers this season. Easton Palmer (1-1) took the loss after giving up two runs in just 0.2 innings on the mound.

The Tigers will look to salvage one win in the series finale Sunday (March 5) at noon.