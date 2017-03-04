Lady Indian’s season closes in sub-state title game

Dustin Armbruster

The Hays High girls played in their first sub-state title game since 2012. Saturday night’s game was played in Buhler with the Indians facing one of the top teams in 4A-D1, McPherson. The Bullpups entered the game ranked 3rd in the classification and had only lost three games on the year.

Mcpherson burst out of the gate with a 16-2 run to put little doubt as to the outcome of the game. Hays would get no closer that six rest of the night, when they scored their first basket at 8-2. Hays trailed by 20 entering the second quarter at 26-6. McPherson out scored Hays by two in the second quarter 13-11 and lead the Indians 39-17 at half time.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/HHG-Highlights-3-4-17-Final.wav

After trailing 26-6 after the first quarter, McPherson outscored Hays 41-31 the remainder of the game. Hays trailed 59-30 entering the fourth quarter and falls 67-37.

Taylor Robertson scored 28 points to lead all players who move to 19-3 and head to the state tournament in Salina next week. Hays ends their season at 12-10.

Coach Kirk Maska

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Coach-HHG-3-4-17.wav