Kenneth F. Schmeidler, age 84, of Hays, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 at HaysMed. He was born February 28, 1933 in Severin, KS to Frank and Elizabeth (Windholz) Schmeidler. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Military Academy in 1951. On December 31, 1953 he married Elizabeth “Betty” Polifka at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hays.

Kenny was the Shop Foreman and Head Mechanic for Allied, where he worked for 41 years. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean conflict. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 3rd degree St. Joseph’s Council Knights of Columbus, Hays VFW, American Legion and the Cedar Bluff Lake Association. As a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, he enjoyed attending daily mass and spent his early morning hours on daily prayers and devotions. Kenny enjoyed welding and metalwork, gardening, camping, and traveling, especially cruises; but above all he enjoyed carrying on the German traditions of his heritage and being an integral part of celebrations with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Betty of Hays; a daughter, Carla DeRemer of Muskegon, MI; a daughter-in-law, Bev Schmeidler of Hays; a son-in-law, Stew Cresse of Muskegon; seven grandchildren, Regina Butel (Dominic) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Emily Gross of Lenexa, KS, Megan Frownfelter (Keenan) of Elkhart, KS, Molly Schmeidler and Macks Schmeidler both of Kansas City, MO, Katie DeRemer and Jake DeRemer both of Muskegon; two step grandchildren, Adam Cresse (Jen) of Aurora, IL and Kelly Alikhan (Aadam) of Danville, IL; as well a 6 great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his couch-mate, Schnickelfritz (Schniggie).

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Cresse; a son, Steve Schmeidler; his parents and 11 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, March 6, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hays. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery with Military Honors courtesy of the Hays VFW Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Sunday 4 PM – 8 PM and Monday 9 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

A St. Joseph’s council 3rd degree Knights of Columbus rosary will be Sunday at 6:30 PM followed by a parish vigil at 7 PM.

Memorials are suggested to TMP-Marian High School.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com