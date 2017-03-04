Kansas Commerce announces Global Manufacturing Summit

KDC

TOPEKA–The 2017 Global Manufacturing Summit, hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce, in partnership with Pittsburg State University will take place on Thursday and Friday, April 6 – 7, 2017. The Global Manufacturing Summit will bring together industry experts to discuss modern issues and innovative and practical solutions for the future of manufacturing.

“The Global Manufacturing Summit will showcase Kansas’ hard-working manufacturers as well as the industry’s high-tech, innovative practices,” said Kansas Governor Sam Brownback. “It speaks volumes to the Kansas manufacturing sector that global industry-leaders are coming here to discuss the future of manufacturing.”

Governor Sam Brownback will be the keynote speaker at the Summit’s lunch and Mr. Cliff Pemble, CEO of Garmin, will provide the keynote address at dinner. In addition, six panels will be offered on the following topics related to manufacturing:

Packaging/Graphics & Imaging Technology

Transportation Manufacturing

Agriculture & Heavy Equipment

Sustainable Materials

Construction Manufacturing

Emerging Technologies

Expert speakers from industry-leading companies will provide insight to the panel discussions, including speakers from companies such as, M&M/Mars Chocolate, Inc., BlackRock Alternative Investors, POET Ethanol, GE Plastics of Brazil, AGCO, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Kenny Construction of Chicago, Fosber Manufacturing of Green Bay and Western Forms.

The Manufacturing Summit will provide an opportunity to engage with industry leaders and discover new and innovative ways manufacturers around the world are engaging with the industry. For more information please contact Nicole Randall at Nicole.Randall@ks.gov.