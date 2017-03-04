K-State beats Texas Tech to help NCAA hopes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — D.J. Johnson had 19 points in his final game at Bramlage Coliseum, helping Kansas State to a 61-48 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday and giving the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament hopes a boost.

Fellow senior Wesley Iwundu added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (19-12, 8-10), who also snapped a four-game home skid and locked up the No. 6 seed for next week’s Big 12 Tournament.

That means Kansas State will have a first-round bye for the first time in three years.

Texas Tech (18-13, 6-12) may have had its own NCAA Tournament hopes dumped with its ninth straight road defeat. The Red Raiders haven’t won back-to-back games since December.

Keenan Evans and Niem Stevenson led them with 11 points apiece.