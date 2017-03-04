Girl Scout Cookie customers may see new names this weekend

GSKH

WICHITA – Since consumer demand has surged nationally for Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland has acquired additional cookie inventory from a sister Girl Scout council to address product delays from the baker.

Nationwide Girl Scout Cookie sales have exceeded the highest projections of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s baker, ABC Bakers. Girl Scout councils get to choose the dates of their annual Cookie Sale, and several councils across the nation have already had their sale or are wrapping up their sale. In order to keep up with record-breaking demand nationwide, ABC Bakers has had to – for the first time – fire back up its ovens for all traditional cookie varieties and bake cookies around the clock.

While ABC Bakers is catching up with consumer demand, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland has acquired the four most popular cookie varieties – Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and Peanut Butter Sandwiches – from a sister Girl Scout council to ensure Kansas Girl Scouts have cookies on hand to manage their cookie businesses. There is a chance some customers in Kansas may see different names on cookie packages this weekend, since the cookie varieties acquired from our sister council are from Little Brownie Bakers. The names include the following:

• Peanut Butter Patties = Tagalongs

• Caramel deLites = Samoas

• Peanut Butter Sandwiches = Do-si-dos

• Thin Mints = Thin Mints (same name, different packaging)

Nearly 44 percent of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s troop cookie orders being filled this week will have the newly acquired cookies, along with the traditional cookie varieties from ABC Bakers. There is not a process in place to allow customers to request the newly acquired cookies from the other baker.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s annual Cookie Sale continues through March 19, and while local sales are on pace with last year, the unprecedented sales growth in other parts of the nation signals an amazing start to the centennial season of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Local Girl Scouts are working hard to ensure their cookie businesses here in Kansas are successful, both through door-to-door and cookie booth sales. This year, Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years of Girl Scout Cookies, as the first-known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts was in 1917 in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

During the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale, Girl Scouts are learning essential life skills – goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics – that stay with them forever. A package of Girl Scout Cookies costs $4 and so does a Girl Scout Cookie Share, a great option for those who can’t consume the cookies and want to share them with a soldier or local charity. Customers who purchase Cookie Shares can choose to donate the cookies to military members and their families, or to local charities like the Kansas Food Bank.

Proceeds from the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale – every penny after paying the baker – stay in Kansas to support local Girl Scouts. Girl Scouts and their troops also use Cookie Sale proceeds to give back to the community as they complete service projects and participate in programs designed to build leadership skills, financial literacy, and self-esteem.

Those who haven’t been contacted by a local Girl Scout can find the nearest cookie booth by entering their zip code at kansasgirlscouts.org, by calling 888-686-MINT, or by downloading the free, official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for iOS and Android mobile devices. Go to kansasgirlscouts.org to learn more.

