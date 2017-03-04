Diana Dome, 75, Hays, died Saturday, March 4, 2017 at her home.

She was born October 18, 1941 in Hays the daughter of Anton and Anna (Wasinger) Ruder. In 1959, she graduated from Girls Catholic High School in Hays and went on to receive her associate degree from business school in Denver. On October 20, 1962 she was united in marriage to Benjamin D. Dome in Hays. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1989. She was a bookkeeper at DSNWK in Hays for twenty seven years, until her retirement. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and was a founding member of the Perpetual Adorers. Her hobbies included reading, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, fishing, travel, coffee and cards, and she enjoyed gambling and going to the casino. She loved her family and especially loved attending all of her grandchildren’s events.

Survivors include two daughters; Lisa Zweygardt and husband Harvey of Wichita, and Melinda Pfannenstiel and husband Leon of Hays, a son; Aaron Dome and wife Kolleen of Hays, a brother; Earl Ruder and wife Mary of Oklahoma City, four sisters-in-law; Ila Mae Ruder of Hays, Norma Jean Ruder of Liberal, Virgilene Tanga and husband Nick of Salt Lake City, and Verda Graff of Omaha, a brother-in-law; Bill Dome and wife Jeannie of Paducah, KY, ten grandchildren; Terra Karst and husband Dustin of Hays, Cayle Zweygardt and wife Taryn of Bentley, KS, Michayla Zweygardt of Wichita, Tara Graham and husband Cody of Hays, Luke Pfannenstiel and wife Kim of Hays, Hanna Pfannenstiel, Kirk Pfannenstiel, and Jarett Pfannenstiel, all of Hays, and Valerie Dome and Benjamin Dome, both of Hays, seven great grandchildren; Payten Karst, Kennedy Karst, Collins Zweygardt, Carter Graham, Cady Graham, Bentley Pfannenstiel, and Laney Pfannenstiel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers; Robert Ruder and LeRoy Ruder.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hays with Fr. Barry Brinkman and Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Pfeifer, KS. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Monday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Tuesday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays. A Perpetual Adorers rosary will be at 4:00 pm and a parish vigil service will be at 6:30, both on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested in Diana’s memory to Holy Cross Charities or to masses, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com or via email at haysmemorialchapel@gmail.com