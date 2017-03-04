Cows still roaming near Kansas highway after semi crash

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — The owner of cattle that escaped when a truck overturned near Kansas 10 and Interstate 435 in Kansas is trying to round up the strays.

A semi-trailer truck overturned Friday near Lenexa, releasing cows in all directions. Highway ramps were closed for hours while several law enforcement and private individuals tried to capture the nearly 35 cattle that escaped. The effort ended when the sun went down.

Lenexa police spokesman Danny Chavez says about 25 of the cows remained free in fields near the highways Saturday morning. He tells The Kansas City Star that police have decided the cattle are safe so no roads will be blocked Saturday.

Police aren’t trying to corral the cows but Chavez says the cattle’s owner is working to recover them.