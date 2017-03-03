Windy, warmer Friday

Today Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

SundaySunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 31.