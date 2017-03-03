Tiger women season ends with loss to Emporia State in MIAA quarterfinals

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women were outrebounded by 18 and outscored 24-2 on second chance points and lost to No. 8 Emporia State 78-62 Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament. It the first time since 2012 the Tigers (22-8) have failed to reach the semifinals as the four-time defending tournament champion Lady Hornets (25-4) won their 13th straight conference tournament game.

FHSU Postgame Press Conference

Game Highlights

The Tigers used a 10-2 first quarter run to grab a three-point lead late in the first quarter, but ESU responded with an 18-4 run to go up by 11 three minutes in to the second quarter and never led by less than nine the rest of the game.

The Lady Hornets, who lead the MIAA in offensive rebounding, scored 24 points off their 16 offensive rebounds while holding the Tigers to 31-percent shooting.

Nikola Kacperska and Carly Heim led the Tigers with 10 points.

Kathryn Flott led four Lady Hornets in double-figures,

tying a career-high with 19 points and 15 rebounds. MIAA Player of the Year Kelly Moten scored 12 and had seven rebounds.