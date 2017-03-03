Thursday’s high school basketball sub-state results

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
Semifinal
Berean Academy 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 36
Bishop Seabury Academy 66, Jefferson North 49
Central Plains 64, Macksville 62
Hillsboro 44, Moundridge 43, OT
Hoxie 64, Hill City 57
Jackson Heights 46, Troy 44
Lyndon 59, Inman 49, OT
Ness City 72, Meade 59
Pittsburg Colgan 59, West Elk 48
Plainville 52, Ellis 56
Salina Sacred Heart 79, Bennington 65
Sedan 53, Bluestem 39
Spearville 68, Johnson-Stanton County 34
St. John 65, Kiowa County 44
Wabaunsee 49, Washington County 40
Yates Center 69, Oswego 29
Class 4A Sub-State Tournament
Division 1
Semifinal
Abilene 48, El Dorado 40
Andover Central 61, Augusta 57
Basehor-Linwood 69, Atchison 31
Bishop Miege 72, Bonner Springs 32
Buhler 44, Hays 38, OT
Circle 60, Maize South 55
Coffeyville 56, Independence 41
Eudora 57, Baldwin 25
Fort Scott 56, Spring Hill 52
KC Piper 67, Tonganoxie 50
Labette County 38, Chanute 36
Louisburg 54, Paola 44
McPherson 69, Ulysses 49
Mulvane 60, Winfield 47
Ottawa 63, Wamego 50
Wellington 59, Rose Hill 44
Division 2
Semifinal
Andale 38, Wichita Trinity 25
Baxter Springs 51, Columbus 33
Burlington 73, Anderson County 41
Concordia 60, Chapman 47
Frontenac 62, Girard 58
Holcomb 59, Colby 32
Holton 52, Jefferson West 47
Nickerson 58, Haven 49
Osawatomie 49, Prairie View 38
Parsons 62, Iola 61
Pratt 64, Larned 34
Rock Creek 73, KC Bishop Ward 33
Scott City 58, Goodland 47
Smoky Valley 65, Clay Center 54
Topeka Hayden 86, Santa Fe Trail 48
Wichita Collegiate 74, Clearwater 37
Class 5A Sub-State Tournament
Sub-State #1
Semifinal
Goddard-Eisenhower 71, Great Bend 35
KC Harmon 42, KC Turner 37
Maize 46, Arkansas City 45
Newton 67, Valley Center 62
Pittsburg 46, Blue Valley Southwest 26
Salina Central 58, Emporia 41
Shawnee Heights 60, Leavenworth 40
Topeka Seaman 69, Highland Park 60
Sub-State #2
Semifinal
Kapaun Mount Carmel 72, Goddard 53
KC Schlagle 66, KC Sumner 48
KC Washington 72, Lansing 56
Salina South 42, Andover 40
St. James Academy 71, DeSoto 30
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Mill Valley 40
Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Liberal 45
Wichita Heights 66, Topeka West 35
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Sub-State Tournament
Division I
Semifinal
Centralia 67, Onaga 32
Dighton 67, Minneola 33
Frankfort 38, Doniphan West 29
Goessel 56, Little River 38
Hanover 51, Pike Valley 31
Linn 42, Clifton-Clyde 35
Norwich 41, South Barber 36
Olpe 70, Chetopa 19
Quinter 60, LaCrosse 47
Rural Vista 39, Centre 38
South Central 65, Pretty Prairie 31
South Gray 52, Hodgeman County 34
St. Francis 46, Triplains-Brewster 36
St. Paul 43, Lebo 37, OT
Stockton 81, Lakeside 53
Thunder Ridge 38, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 29
Division II
Semifinal
Caldwell 51, Attica 37
Cunningham 57, Argonia 42
Fowler 57, Rolla 25
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50, BV Randolph 43
Golden Plains 44, Cheylin 34
Hartford 35, Crest 18
Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Elyria Christian 26
Ingalls 50, Bucklin 34
Logan 39, Northern Valley 36
Moscow 36, Ashland 22
Otis-Bison 65, Western Plains-Healy 27
Wallace County 50, Weskan 46
Waverly 66, Marais des Cygnes Valley 22
Wetmore 45, Axtell 34
Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Palco 37
Wilson 56, Sylvan-Lucas 43
Class 3A Sub-State Tournament
Semifinal
Cheney 56, Hesston 55, 2OT
Cimarron 57, Lyons 44
Council Grove 41, Mission Valley 26
Erie 50, Galena 27
Fredonia 51, Caney Valley 46
Garden Plain 58, Kingman 45
Hays-TMP-Marian 49, Beloit 30
Hiawatha 50, Marysville 49, OT
Hugoton 53, Sterling 29
Humboldt 60, Jayhawk Linn 34
Nemaha Central 43, Sabetha 23
Riley County 46, Perry-Lecompton 23
Rossville 49, Silver Lake 44
Russell 54, Ellsworth 40
Wellsville 40, Marion 34
Wichita Independent 36, Remington 30
Class 6A Sub-State Tournament
Sub-State #1
Semifinal
BV North 66, Olathe North 54
Lawrence 69, KC Wyandotte 15
Lawrence Free State 56, Topeka 48
Manhattan 73, Wichita Southeast 36
Olathe East 42, BV West 34
SM South 58, SM West 56
Wichita Northwest 51, Dodge City 42
Wichita South 60, Wichita North 10
Sub-State #2
Derby 62, Junction City 27
Garden City 42, Hutchinson 38
Gardner-Edgerton 34, Blue Valley 31
Olathe Northwest 42, SM North 24
Olathe South 41, BV Northwest 24
SM Northwest 64, SM East 32
Wichita West 53, Wichita Campus 42