Semi overturns, freeing dozens of cows on Kansas highway

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — A modern day cattle roundup shut down traffic ramps for about four hours on a busy section of Kansas highways in Johnson County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed ramps about noon Friday near Kansas 10 and Interstate 435 after an semi-trailer truck overturned on the westbound Interstate 35 lanes to Kansas 10, releasing dozens of cows.

At one point, between 55 and 60 cows were running loose.

The ramps were reopened about 4 p.m. Friday after the cattle were all rounded up and the truck was hauled away.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the roundup.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the truck to overturn.