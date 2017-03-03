Kan. woman faces arson charge for setting man’s bed on fire

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a report of aggravated arson.

On Thursday, police filed a report from a 39-year-old man who told police a 36-year-old woman known to him set his bed on fire and hit him with a cell phone at a residence in Manhattan.

The woman faces possible charges of domestic battery and aggravated arson.

There were no injuries, according to Riley County Police spokesman Alexander Robinson.

Due to the nature of the allegations made, police released no additional information.