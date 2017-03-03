Hays student a member of KU Wind Ensemble to perform at prestigious conference

University of Kansas

LAWRENCE – Selected as one of the best college bands in the country, the University of Kansas Wind Ensemble will perform at the College Band Directors National Association biennial conference March 15 at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts.

Hays student Roy Schmeidler is among the members of the band (listed below).

The 71-member KU Wind Ensemble, led by Paul Popiel, and eight other top-rated collegiate bands from across the country will perform throughout the four-day event March 15-18 in Kansas City, Missouri. The nine bands were selected through a highly competitive, blind audition process where schools from around the country submitted recordings of their live concerts.

“This is among the highest honors a college concert band can receive,” said Popiel, director of bands at the KU School of Music. “I’m thrilled our students have the opportunity to showcase the great things happening in the KU School of Music alongside some of the country’s best college bands.”

The KU Wind Ensemble is composed of the most skilled wind and percussion players at the university. This will be the first time the KU Wind Ensemble has played at the CBDNA national conference. Other wind ensemble highlights under Popiel’s direction include the 2013 Carnegie Hall debut for the world premiere of “In the Shadow of No Towers,” which received a glowing review in The New York Times. The ensemble also performed for President Obama’s address on KU’s campus in January 2015. Earlier this month, the wind ensemble released its sixth commercial album, “Of Shadow and Light,” on the Klavier label.

The March 15 performance will be a shared concert with West Texas A&M University Symphonic Band. The concert will start at 7 p.m. with the KU Wind Ensemble performing after intermission, at about 8:10 p.m. The program will begin with Aaron Perrine’s “A Glimpse of the Eternal,” conducted by Matthew O. Smith, associate director of bands. The wind ensemble will also perform Olivier Messiaen’s “La Ville d’en-haut,” featuring piano soloist and doctoral student Han Wang. Joel Puckett’s “Knells for Bonnie” will showcase soloist Sarah Frisof, professor of flute. The program will end with Mohammed Fairouz’s “In the Shadow of No Towers,” a piece commissioned for the wind ensemble by Reach Out Kansas Inc.

Tickets will be available to the public through the Kauffman Center box office. For more information, go to kauffmancenter.org or call 816-994-7222.

The KU Wind Ensemble will perform a CBDNA-preview concert at 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Lied Center of Kansas. For tickets and more information on that concert, go to lied.ku.edu or call 785-864-2787.

LAWRENCE – Selected as one of the best college bands in the country, the University of Kansas Wind Ensemble will perform at the College Band Directors National Association biennial conference March 15 at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts.

The 71-member KU Wind Ensemble, led by Paul Popiel, and eight other top-rated collegiate bands from across the country will perform throughout the four-day event March 15-18 in Kansas City, Missouri. The nine bands were selected through a highly competitive, blind audition process where schools from around the country submitted recordings of their live concerts.

“This is among the highest honors a college concert band can receive,” said Popiel, director of bands at the KU School of Music. “I’m thrilled our students have the opportunity to showcase the great things happening in the KU School of Music alongside some of the country’s best college bands.”

The KU Wind Ensemble is composed of the most skilled wind and percussion players at the university. This will be the first time the KU Wind Ensemble has played at the CBDNA national conference. Other wind ensemble highlights under Popiel’s direction include the 2013 Carnegie Hall debut for the world premiere of “In the Shadow of No Towers,” which received a glowing review in The New York Times. The ensemble also performed for President Obama’s address on KU’s campus in January 2015. Earlier this month, the wind ensemble released its sixth commercial album, “Of Shadow and Light,” on the Klavier label.

The March 15 performance will be a shared concert with West Texas A&M University Symphonic Band. The concert will start at 7 p.m. with the KU Wind Ensemble performing after intermission, at about 8:10 p.m. The program will begin with Aaron Perrine’s “A Glimpse of the Eternal,” conducted by Matthew O. Smith, associate director of bands. The wind ensemble will also perform Olivier Messiaen’s “La Ville d’en-haut,” featuring piano soloist and doctoral student Han Wang. Joel Puckett’s “Knells for Bonnie” will showcase soloist Sarah Frisof, professor of flute. The program will end with Mohammed Fairouz’s “In the Shadow of No Towers,” a piece commissioned for the wind ensemble by Reach Out Kansas Inc.

Tickets will be available to the public through the Kauffman Center box office. For more information, go to kauffmancenter.org or call 816-994-7222.

The KU Wind Ensemble will perform a CBDNA-preview concert at 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Lied Center of Kansas. For tickets and more information on that concert, go to lied.ku.edu or call 785-864-2787.

FLUTE

Deborah Hass, Shawnee

Maddie Bert, St. Louis

Abbey Sigler, Overland Park

Emily Churchwell, DeSoto

Melissa Kilgard Flower Mound, Texas

OBOE/ENGLISH HORN

Matt Butterfield, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Elizabeth Phillips, McKinney, Texas

Shayna Hansen, Gretna, Nebraska

Cassidy Markley, Baldwin City

BASSOON

Sarah Vogts, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota

Louisa Slosar, Lexington, Massachusetts

Ryan Weaver, Double Oak, Texas

Kylie Hansen, Friendswood, Texas

Randall Himes, Keller, Texas

Daryn Zubke, Watford City, North Dakota

CLARINET

Hilary Lowery, Norman, Oklahoma

Richard Adger, Kansas City, Missouri

Lauren Walbert, Lenexa

Brendan Fairleigh, Olathe

Justin Harbaugh, Emporia

Juliana Hsu, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Justin Kline, bass, Overland Park

Stacia Fortune, bass, Urbandale, Iowa

Andrew Novak, Taylor, Michigan

SAXOPHONE

Nick May, Lincoln, Nebraska

David Berrios, Lakewood, New Jersey

Noah Zoller, Olathe

Bennett Johnson, tenor, Victoria, Minnesota

Allyson Fabes, Staten Island, New York

Andre Womack, baritone, Olathe

TRUMPET

Daniel Gerona, McKinney, Texas

Guangyu Dong, Beijing

Trent Warbis, Boise, Idaho

Jong Ho Kim, Seoul, South Korea

Anthony Messina, Warren, Michigan

Michael Raehpour, Andover

Robert Vandivier, Orlando,Florida

Miguel Cubero Navarro, San Jose, Costa Rica

HORN

Becca Lunstrum, Redfield, South Dakota

Evan Brown, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Caroline Strickfaden, McHenry, Illinois

Tristan Bartley, Lawrence

Brady O’Donnell, Kansas City, Missouri

Alexandria Rogers, Columbia, Missouri

Mariah Black, Beaumont, Texas

Katherine Young, Chesterfield, Missouri

Kenzie Kimble, Topeka

TROMBONE

Mark Sweeney, Durham, North Carolina

Ian Warshaw, Overland Park

Roy Schmeidler, Hays

Ben Cooper, Overland Park

Megann Lawrenz, Baldwin City

Grant Morgan, bass, Shawnee

EUPHONIUM

Josh Hugo, Rosemount, Minnesota

Kate Schau, Shawnee

Brett Keating, Madison, Wisconsin

TUBA

Max Gerhart, Columbus, Ohio

Brett Keating, Madison, Wisconsin

Chloe Gilligan, Lawrence

Evan Norkey, Olathe

HARP

Grace Clark, Lawrence

STRING BASS

Alex Loeb, Lawrence

PIANO

Jack Yarbrough, Birmingham, Alabama

PERCUSSION

Theodore Musick, Garden City

Johnathon Westcott, Copperas Cove, Texas

Lauren Molloy, Austin, Texas

Tanner Lynn, Lawrence

Alex Alfaro, Wildwood, Missouri

Jonathan Trudeau, Lake Zurich, Illinois

Tai-Jung Jackson, Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Trevor Miller, Olathe

DOCTORAL CONDUCTING ASSISTANTS

Brooke Humfeld, Newark, Delaware

Anthony Messina, Warren, Michigan

Nicholas Waldron, Hudson Ohio