Hays, Kansas – Gilbert Von Lintel, age 89, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society of Hays.

He was born September 4, 1927 in Walker, Kansas, to Henry and Clementine (Dreher) Von Lintel.

He married Vera Mae (Stang) on October 27, 1951 in Victoria, Kansas. She died March 26, 2005.

He was a veteran of the U S Marines and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays, Kansas. Gilbert graduated from Victoria High School in 1947. After the war he returned to Walker to farm, in 1960 he and Vera moved to Victoria, although he continued to farm, his day job was construction.

He worked for Hunter Construction, Pierce and Schippers Construction and Allied Construction. He was proud of his contribution to the construction of many buildings on the FHSU campus including Gross Memorial Coliseum, and Forsyth Library, he also built most of the buildings on the Barton County Community College and well as St. Anthony Hospital in Hays. He retired in 1991, and he loved his family and we loved him. We enjoyed listening to his stories about the Walker Airbase and being a member of a large family and life “in the olden days”. He loved gardening, playing pinochle and doing word search puzzles.

Survivors include one son, Glenn Von Lintel, Mesa, AZ; one daughter, Gail Brack and husband, Mark, Ellis, KS; five grandchildren, Brittany McCoy (Michael), Aaron Von Lintel (Kayla), Sarah Dreiling (Joe), Todd Walker, Christy Schoenthaler (Devin); five great grandchildren, Michael and Miles McCoy, Elizabeth, Eli and Emmitt Dreiling; one brother, Otto Von Lintel and wife, Rita, Hays, KS; two sisters, Catherine Pfannenstiel, Hays, KS; Joanna Murta, St. Charles, MO; one, brother-in-law, Ernest Wolf, Hays, KS: one sister-in-law, Blanche Von Lintel, Hays, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son-in-law, Jerry L. Walker; twin girls, Mary and Ann Von Lintel; two brothers, Lawrence and Norbert Von Lintel; a sister, Venita Wolf; two half-brothers, Bernard and Linus Von Lintel; seven half-sisters, Angela Richmeier, Appoliona “Lonie” Huser, Agnes Brungardt, Thecla Brungardt, Mary Rohleder, Regina Brungardt and Sophie Stecklein; three step-sisters, Anna (Hertel) Werth, Josephine (Hertel) Leiker and Elizabeth (Hertel) Schmidtberger.

Services will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays, Kansas later this spring and Inurnment will be in St. Fidelis Cemetery Victoria, Kansas with Military Honors.

Memorial to St. Fidelis Cemetery Fund in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.