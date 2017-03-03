Fort Hays State alum takes reins of Topeka West football program

Topeka West

TOPEKA – A new era of football has taken the first step at Topeka West High School with the hiring of a new football coach.

Ryan has most recently been a football coach at Benedictine College, where he served as an assistant coach from 2013-16. Kelly has also served as a graduate assistant/assistant football coach at Fort Hays State University.

Coaching accomplishments include:

· 2013-2016: 4 Consecutive seasons coaching in Top 25 NAIA program

· 2013-2016: 31-14 record, HAAC Conference Title

· 2016: Ejay Johnson 1st Team All-Conference RB; Tyler Henness 2nd Team All-Conference RB

· 2015: Tyler Henness 2nd Team All-Conference RB

· 2014: Tyler Henness 1st Team All-Conference RB

· 2013: Cameron Fore 1st Team All-American, 1st Team All-Conference RB, Heart of America Player of the Year

· 2013: Benedictine College offensively 4th in country in scoring

· 2012: 8 different starting RB’s due to injury – 7 of 8 rushed for 1+ 100 yard games

· 2011: Kedron Paul All-MIAA DB

Kelly holds a Bachelor of Arts – Physical Education, Minor – Business Administration from Benedictine College, and a Masters of Science – Health and Human Performance, Emphasis – Sports Administration from Fort Hays State University.