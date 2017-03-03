FHSU’s Creative Art Society to sponsor arts symposium

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Seven guest lecturers will highlight the two-day “Matters of Creativity” arts symposium sponsored by Fort Hays State University’s Creative Art Society on Mon., March 6 and Tue., March 7.

The symposium, open to the public, is aimed at educating the audience on the importance and impact of the arts outside of colleges and universities and traditional galleries. The symposium will include public lectures led by professionals in the fine arts.

“In addition to creativity,” said Joel Dugan, faculty sponsor for the Creative Art Society, “the goal of this event is to demonstrate what studio artists can offer when working in collaboration with other professions.”

“In an era of fast-changing careers, currency and technology,” he said, “the cross-cultivation of the fine arts in society can be beneficial in establishing an exchange of ideas and innovation.”

The symposium is a come-and-go event. The visiting lecturers will discuss public arts, grant writing, art therapy, creative writing and poetry. The symposium will conclude with a collaborative art event focusing on identity and the human experience.

Dugan, an assistant professor of art at Fort Hays State, and board members of the society will open the symposium at 9 a.m. Monday, March 6, in the Memorial Union’s Sunflower Room.

From 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, artists Megan Sterling and Matt Bodett will talk about “Shared Awareness.” From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brenda Meder, Julie Britton and Sterling will conduct a panel discussion on creative entrepreneurships and funding.

“Sounding Out,” a writing workshop, will be conducted by Gary Dop and Bodett from 1 to 3 p.m.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Hays Public Library, Dop will conduct a book reading and poetry lecture.

The morning schedule for Tuesday, March 7, gives two options:

• 9 to 10:30 a.m.:

“Art Therapy and Community,” Dave Barnes and Bodett, in the union’s Black and Gold Room.

Panel discussion, “Technology and Art,” in the union’s Pioneer Room.

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

“The Hereditary Estate,” Daniel Coburn, in the Black and Gold Room.

“Grants and Financial Backing,” Britton and Meder, in the Pioneer Room.

Tuesday’s afternoon program is all in the Black and Gold Room. From 1:30 to 3 p.m., Barnes will discuss “Public Arts and Sight Specific Venues.” The “Collaborative Workshop for Shared Awareness” will be from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Joel Dugan at jtdugan@fhsu.edu.