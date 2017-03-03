Eugene George K. Schoeppel, age 90, died March 1, 2017 at the Trego County Lempke Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 15, 1926 in Ransom the son of Peter Frank and Magdalene Lauber Kreutzer. His parents died while he was young and he was raised, and later adopted in September 1952 by John Raymond and Dr. Ida Haug Schoeppel.

Gene was a farmer and stockman, a member of the St. Aloysius Church in Ransom and a member of the Brownell American Legion. He was a veteran of the US Air Force having served during the Korean War.

On October 8, 1955, he married Clara Mae Tobias in El Reno, Oklahoma. She survives.

Other survivors include his daughter, Annie McDaniel and his grandson, Nathan McDaniel, both of Ransom. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Alexander, Simon Peter, Rubert, Theodore, Leonard Joseph, and Victor William and four sisters, Beata Magdolene, Theresia Louise, Mary, and Rose Marie.

Gene’s funeral service will be on Monday, March 6, 2017, 2:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City with burial in the Ransom Cemetery.

Viewing will be on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contribution may be given to the Trego County Lempke Memorial Hospital and the Trego County Historical Society.