Arlene (Linden) Heroneme Rupp, age 84, of Ellis, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Ellis. She was born April 19, 1932 in New Almelo, Kansas to Arnold and Veronica (Nusse) Linden. She attended country schools in rural lane county and she graduated from Mt. St. Scolastica High School in Atchison, Kansas. On August 8, 1950, she married William H. “Billy” Heroneme in Zurich, Kansas. He preceded her in death August 30, 1990. On November 26, 1993, she married John H. Rupp in Zurich.

Arlene was a homemaker and farmwife. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella as well as numerous civic organizations in Rooks and Ellis county. She was also a well-known seamstress specializing in wedding and bride’s maid dresses.

She is survived by her husband, John H. Rupp of Ellis; two sons, William G. (Diann) Heroneme of Independence, MO, Thomas L. (Colleen) Heroneme of Whitewater, KS; two daughters, Denise D, (George) Dresie of Salina, KS and Karla K. (Michael) Stallings of Three Rivers, Massachusetts; a step son, Steve (Joann) Rupp of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three step daughters, Marilyn (Steve) Kroeger, Paulette (Greg) Kroeger and Ann (Doug) Kroeger all of Ellis; a brother, Maurice Linden of Dighton, KS; four sisters, Carolyn Roth of Dighton, Emily Schmalzried of Dighton, Claudia Reidlinger of Montgomery, TX and Yvonne Kraus of Dighton; 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Arnie and Cyril Linden.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ellis. Burial will be at 1:30 PM Saturday in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Zurich, Kansas.

Visitation will be Friday 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM with a combined Daughters of Isabella rosary and parish vigil service at 7:00 PM all at St. Mary’s Church, Ellis.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary’s Church of Ellis.

Arrangements in care of Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com