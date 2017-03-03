Area high school scoreboard for 3/3/17

Girls
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Sub-State Tournament
Division I
Semifinal
Burlingame 63, Southern Coffey 44
Dighton 64, Minneola 39
Doniphan West 52, Frankfort 40
Hanover 70, Clifton-Clyde 46
Lebo 48, Olpe 45, OT
Little River 61, Centre 44
Norwich 50, Pretty Prairie 43
Onaga 50, Immaculata 26
Osborne 51, Rock Hills 33
Pike Valley 68, Wakefield 53
Rural Vista 53, Burrton 41
South Barber 44, South Central 39
South Gray 64, Hodgeman County 28
St. Francis 55, LaCrosse 41
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Stockton 29
Triplains-Brewster 60, Quinter 42
Division II
Semifinal
Attica 56, Argonia 46
Axtell 52, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 45
Caldwell 63, South Haven 32
Elyria Christian 52, Sylvan-Lucas 44
Hartford 83, Marais des Cygnes Valley 49
Hutchinson Central Christian 56, Wilson 41
Ingalls 65, Pawnee Heights 53
Moscow 58, Deerfield 44
Northern Valley 75, Natoma 37
Otis-Bison 64, Bucklin 22
Wallace County 70, Greeley County 42
Wetmore 71, St. Xavier 66, 2OT
Wheatland-Grinnell 55, Logan 47
Class 3A Sub-State Tournament
Semifinal
Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 61
Caney Valley 75, Remington 50
Cheney 49, Hesston 36
Conway Springs 56, Halstead 45
Galena 58, Erie 48
Hugoton 68, Cimarron 36
Hutchinson Trinity 57, Sterling 47
Jayhawk Linn 58, Riverton 45
Marysville 50, Nemaha Central 42
Norton 67, Ellsworth 30
Phillipsburg 74, Beloit 57
Rossville 55, St. Mary’s 47
Sabetha 62, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 49
Silver Lake 57, Perry-Lecompton 52
Southeast Saline 54, Mission Valley 39
Wellsville 67, Council Grove 47
Class 6A Sub-State Tournament
Sub-State #1
Championship
BV Northwest 72, Gardner-Edgerton 35
Manhattan 47, Washburn Rural 45
Olathe Northwest 56, SM West 38
Wichita Northwest 82, Wichita South 79
Sub-State #2
Championship
BV North 58, Blue Valley 55
Garden City 44, Wichita North 36
Lawrence 59, SM East 54
Lawrence Free State 68, Derby 59
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
Semifinal
Berean Academy 40, Sedan 27
Central Plains 53, St. John 22
Chase County 54, Herington 29
Flinthills 60, Udall 37
Hill City 51, Smith Center 40
Hoxie 58, Rawlins County 25
Jefferson North 61, Maranatha Academy 29
Kinsley 51, Ellinwood 45
Meade 53, Oakley 39
Moundridge 52, Canton-Galva 48
Pittsburg Colgan 46, Madison/Hamilton 30
Sublette 54, Elkhart 35
Valley Falls 38, Jackson Heights 23
Wabaunsee 66, Ell-Saline 30
Washington County 57, Republic County 48
West Elk 47, Oswego 43
Class 4A Sub-State Tournament
Division I
Semifinal
Abilene 71, El Dorado 41
Andover Central 48, Maize South 45
Baldwin 62, Bonner Springs 26
Basehor-Linwood 48, Atchison 34
Bishop Miege 76, Eudora 28
Circle 53, Augusta 42
Hays 51, Ulysses 38
Independence 55, Chanute 25
KC Piper 73, Tonganoxie 37
Labette County 57, Coffeyville 16
McPherson 65, Buhler 17
Ottawa 54, Wamego 47
Paola 46, Fort Scott 23
Rose Hill 48, Mulvane 24
Spring Hill 58, Louisburg 50
Wellington 57, Winfield 38
Division II
Semifinal
Andale 42, Wichita Collegiate 36
Baxter Springs 36, Columbus 27
Burlington 60, Parsons 49
Chapman 46, Clay Center 24
Concordia 62, Smoky Valley 44
Girard 58, Frontenac 27
Haven 42, Pratt 34
Holcomb 52, Goodland 39
Holton 36, Rock Creek 34
Iola 40, Anderson County 29
Jefferson West 57, KC Bishop Ward 21
Larned 45, Nickerson 32
Santa Fe Trail 59, Prairie View 40
Scott City 51, Colby 28
Topeka Hayden 78, Osawatomie 25
Wichita Trinity 46, Clearwater 23
Class 5A Sub-State Tournament
Sub-State #1
Championship
KC Schlagle 57, Topeka Seaman 45
Maize 49, Kapaun Mount Carmel 38
Salina Central 62, Emporia 50
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Mill Valley 34
Sub-State #2
Championship
DeSoto 45, Pittsburg 34
Leavenworth 61, KC Sumner 35
Newton 32, Valley Center 25
Wichita Bishop Carroll 40, Liberal 30