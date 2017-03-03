Anna Marie Bennett, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas.

She was born on March 11, 1951 in Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Richard and Rowena Owston Wines. She was a resident of Scott City, Kansas, since 1981 moving from Dodge City, Kansas, she was a retail clerk and homemaker.

She is survived by Two Sons – Scott Bennett of Scott City, Kansas and Shane Bennett of Hutchinson, Kansas; One Daughter – Wendy Bennett Kaiser of New Braunsfield, Texas; Eight Grandchildren; and Four Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents and Two Brothers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and time.

Memorial donations may be given to the Anna Bennett Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.