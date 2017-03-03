Green Zone Initiative to host training, luncheon at Fort Hays State

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The Green Zone Initiative at Fort Hays State University will host a “Veterans on Campus for Faculty and Staff” Kognito training session “Veterans on Campus for Faculty and Staff,” and lunch seminar from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 6, in the Memorial Union’s Smoky Hill room.

The Green Zone Initiative is a product of the Kelly Center, the Department of Leadership Studies, the Office of Military Student Success and the Virtual College. The Initiative, which pairs uses the digital simulation training platform Kognito with an informational session and situational training, aims to inform faculty and staff of student veteran needs and available university and community resources.

Upon completing training, members will be awarded a Green Zone placard to be placed in their office space, indicating that it is a military friendly area.

Kathryn Erk, coordinator of student accessibility services, and Deanna Rupp, medical social worker from the Veterans Administration, will give a brief presentation at the luncheon. Seth Kastle, faculty member in the Department of Leadership Studies instructor of leadership studies will conduct the situational training.

Faculty and staff attending the event must enroll online at https://kognitocampus.com/login using the login key fhsu785. Members who have already completed the training are encouraged to come to the luncheon with their printable certificate. Certificates can be accessed and printed off through users’ Kognito profiles.