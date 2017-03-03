🎥 Rep. Phelps impressed by ‘workman-like attitude’ in Kansas House

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Rep. Eber Phelps (D-Hays) was back in the Hays City Commission chambers Thursday night with an update from the state legislature for his former commission colleagues.

Phelps prefaced his report with a general observation about the first half of the 2017 session.

“It was a little bit of a pleasant surprise, the collaborative effort that seems to be present in the building, a positive attitude,” Phelps said, calling it a “huge changeover” from when he last served as the 111th Dist. state representative in 2008 to 2012.

There are about 55 new members of the Kansas House.

“Subsequently, you have a lot of new ideas,” he said, noting many of the members are much younger than he. “A lot of the young folks are really fired up. They feel they’re part of the solution and some of us old guys feel we are too.

“You could tell by the vote on the tax bill which was really a tough vote for a lot of us. It had a lot of things in it that compelled me to vote for it including the rollback of the LLC (Limited Liability Corp.) loophole. It would bring some money in and that’s what we were looking at–every possible place to find some additional money.”

Phelps believes there are no good choices left when it comes to balancing the state’s budget.

“It seems like all the one-time money has been used up and I don’t think we can sweep any more money from KPERS (Kansas Public Employees Retirement System) or KDOT (Kansas Dept. of Transportation).” According to Phelps, there is just $42 million for state road maintenance in 2018.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed the tax plan. The House was able to override his veto by 85 votes; the Senate was three votes short of an override.

A new tax bill will have to be created after the Legislature reconvenes next week.

“I suspect it’s going to be very similar to the one passed by both the House and the Senate. The hope is the Governor will probably, even if he doesn’t want to sign it, leave it lay on his desk and it will become law after 10 days,” Phelps predicted.

The House also voted to expand Medicaid. The Senate has not yet voted on the bill.

“A lot of people are looking at that, not only for the healthcare coverage portion of it, but also for just what it would do to the budget,” said Phelps. “All you have to do is look at how much (federal) money has been missed out on had we implemented that at the very beginning, when it was possible with the Affordable Healthcare Act. Right now the count is somewhere around $1.9 billion. We probably wouldn’t have a lot of the tough budget decisions we have now had that been in place and that money come forward.”

Phelps also told the commissioners he plans to visit with freshman Congressman Roger Marshall (R-Great Bend) about the R-9 ranch, the long-term water resource plan for Hays and the region.