TMP tops Beloit, on to finals

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP 49, Beloit 30

RUSSELL, Kan-The TMP Lady Monarchs used an 18-0 run that started midway through the second quarter and spanned into the third quarter. That run moved TMP from down 18-15 to up 33-18. TMP controlled the rest of the game and picked up the 49-30 victory.

It was the inside game that was really working for the Lady Monarchs led by Kayla Vitztum who finished with a game high 14 points and was the only player for both teams in double figures. Beloit was able to have some success early with 6-2 Junior Sydney Johnson who scored six first half points. TMP adjusted their defense about the time they started to make their run in the second quarter and Johnson scored only two points the rest of the way.

The Lady Monarchs have now won 19 games in a row and improve to 21-1 on the season. They will face the winner of Russell and Ellsworth in the Sub-State Championship game on Saturday at 6pm in Russell.

