Tiger tennis wins seventh straight; cruises past Kansas Wesleyan

Results

SALINA, Kan. – Fort Hays State Tennis ran its win streak dating back to the fall portion of the season to seven matches on Wednsday (Mar. 1) with an 8-1 win at Kansas Wesleyan. Just like the spring opener a few days earlier, the Tigers won all doubles matches and five of six singles matches.

The Tigers surrendered just two points in doubles play. The No. 1 team of Natalie Lubbers and Lauren Lindell won 8-1 over Torres and Bower. The No. 2 team of Laura Jimenez-Lendinez and Macy Moyers won by the same count over Sanchez and Bearrick. The No. 3 team of Nicole Lubbers and Taylor Noel blanked Andrews and Lantz 8-0.

The Tigers posted shutouts in eight of 10 sets played by the No. 2 through No. 6 positions in singles. Natalie Lubbers (No. 2), Lindell (No. 3), and Haley Weidemann (No. 6) all shutout their opponents in straight sets. Moyers and Nicole Lubbers surrendered just one point each. Jimenez-Lendinez fell in the No. 1 singles match to Itzi Torres by a score of 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

FHSU plays at home for the first time this spring season on Tuesday, March 7 at 2 pm against McPherson College.

FHSU Sports Information