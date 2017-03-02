The Dentist in Hays will sponsor D.C. Law indoor football game Saturday

DODGE CITY — The Dentist in Hays — Dr. Melinda Miner and Dr. Michael Holmberg — invite you to watch the D.C. Law Champions Indoor Football team battle the Duke City Gladiators at the season opener on Saturday, March 4, inside the Dodge City United Wireless Arena starting at 635 p.m.

Meet the players on the field after the game and get autographs and photos.

If you catch a football you get to keep it, if you catch a player you have to give him back!

The Dentist is providing FREE youth tickets and sports mouth guards to the first 250 children with a paying adult ticket.

To reserve your family tickets for the March 4 game, call the arena box office at (620) 371-7880 promo code: DENTAL. (Limit 2 free children for each paying adult.)