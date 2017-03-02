Sunny, mild Thursday

Today Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 42.

SundaySunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 72.