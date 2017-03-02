Slow start dooms Tigers in MIAA quarterfinals

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State fell behind 11-0 over the first 3 1/2 minutes and could never catch up as they lost their MIAA Tournament quarterfinal round game with Missouri Southern 76-67 Thursday night at Municipal Auditorium.

FHSU Postgame Press Conference

Game Highlights

MSSU (18-11) shot 61-percent in the first half including 8-of-13 from beyond the arc in building a 15-point halftime lead. The Tigers (18-11) scored the first eight points of the second half to pull within seven, but would get no closer as they shot 33-percent for the game and only 2-of-13 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Rob Davis finished with 20 points to lead the Tigers who lost for the first time to the Lions in the MIAA Tournament in five tries. Kyler Kinnamon scored nine points and dished out seven assists with three steals and no turnovers. Hadley Gillum, who fouled out with over seven minutes to play, finished with nine points. Brady Werth had a team best seven rebounds.

MIAA Freshman of the Year Elyjah Clark led MSSU with 20 points, 16 of them in the first half on 5-of-6 three-point shooting.