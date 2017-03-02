Learning Center completes student mural with the help of FHSU students

USD 489

The Learning Center of Ellis County, the alternative/virtual high school diploma program of Hays USD 489, completed a student-directed mural in collaboration with Fort Hays State University’s art department.

The mural is located in the hallway outside of TLC’s lab, found in the basement level of the 12th Street Rockwell Administrative Building. The design for the mural was submitted by a TLC student and then collaboration with Fort Hays began. Amy Schmierbach, professor of art at FHSU, and art education student Alberto Hernandez Martinez provided their expertise and Hernandez Martinez helped oversee the project from beginning to end.

Several Learning Center students assisted with the mural project, which included stripping the wall of its ancient wall-paper scene, sanding and priming and then painting on the detailed design. The project took approximately three months from start-to-finish and was successfully completed in January. The students’ hard work and dedication to this project was an inspiration.

This successful collaboration between TLC and FHSU students has provided a new focal point that will be enjoyed at The Learning Center for years to come. It was made possible with generous donations from Hobby Lobby, Westlake Ace Hardware and Hays Walmart Supercenter. The Learning Center is grateful to these donors and to FHSU for their support towards the completion of this project.