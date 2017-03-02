HPD arrest log, Feb. 20 to 22

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brennan George Harms, 20, Jetmore, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 500 block of Mission Mount on suspicion of underage purchase of alcohol.

David Earl Moore Jr., 31, Hays, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 1300 block of Vine on suspicion of criminal trespass and theft.

Ducas B. Frazer, 22, Hays, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 1300 block of Allen on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with a law enforcement official.

Justin Dewayne Cox, 22, Hays, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 700 block of West 12th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob William Allen Burns, 18, Ellis, was arrested at 3:02 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Joshua Michael Sanders, 30, Hays, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 1200 block of 250th Avenue on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs.

Jordan Christian Haist-Richard, 32, Hays, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 1200 block of 250th Avenue on suspicion of felony interference with a law enforcement official.

