Hays falls in overtime to end their season

Dustin Armbruster

For a third straight season, Hays and Buhler matched up in the first round of sub-state play. Hays won the previous two meetings first in Hays then in Ulysses. Thursdays game took place on Buhler’s home floor. As in the previous two years both teams entered with double digit wins.

Hays doubled up Buhler in the first quarter. However that amounted to just a 4-2 lead after the first eight minutes. There weren’t many more points scored in the second quarter. Buhler outscored Hays 10-2 to build their biggest first half lead at 12-8. Hays scored the final five points of the second quarter. The final three points came as time expired when Xander Swayne scored a put-back basket and was fouled as the horn sounded. Swayne knocked down the free throw to give the Indians a 13-12 halftime lead. That Swayne field goal was the only one of the quarter for Hays, but they hit all seven of their free throws.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/HHB-Highlights-3-2-17-Final.wav

Buhler hit a three pointer to open up the second half to take a brief lead, when Hays went on a 8-0 run to build their biggest lead of the game at 21-15. From the end of second quarter and midway through the third quarter, the Indians outscored 13-3 to build that six point lead. Buhler answered back with a 11-2 run that ended third quarter lasted midway through the fourth quarter. The Crusaders built their lead up to six at 33-27 with two minutes remaining. Hays outscored Buhler 7-1 in the final ninety seconds on two baskets from Tyrese Hill and a conventional three point play by Claiborne Kyles. Buhler missed an alley-oop attempt at the buzzer, leaving the score at 34 a piece.

Hays and Buhler swapped the lead back and forth in the early stages of overtime, with Hays taking the lead at 38-36 with 2:25 remaining. Hays would not score rest of the way. Buhler knocked down five of six free throws, mixed in with a three point basket for the final difference of 44-38.

Coach Rick Keltner

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Coach-HHB-3-2-17-MP3.mp3

Tyrese Hill led Hays with 12, Claiborne Kyles added 10. Hays finishes the season at 13-8. Buhler improves to 15-6 and plays McPherson for the sub-state title on Saturday.

Hays High’s Shane Berens collected five rebounds in the game, which ties him for 10th all time with 401 boards. He ties 1951 graduate Gene McCurdy.