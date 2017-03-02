Eagle’s Wellbrock named NSMA Sportscaster of the Year for Kansas

Eagle’s Gerard Wellbrock — the Voice of the Fort Hays State University Tigers — has been named the 2016 National Sports Media Association Sportcaster of the Year in Kansas.

Wellbrock was one of five finalists in Kansas, joined by Mike Kennedy, Wichita State Radio Network, Wichita; Greg Rahe, KVOE Radio, Emporia; Kevin Romary, Wow! 6 News, Lawrence; and Wyatt Thompson, K-State Sports Network/Learfield, Manhattan.

Finalists were nominated by NSMA members in November and announced earlier this month by the NSMA.

Wellbrock’s announcement is at the 3:40 mark in the video above.