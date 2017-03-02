Arlene Heroneme Rupp, age 84, of Ellis, passed away Monday, March 1, 2017 in Ellis.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ellis. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Zurich, Kansas.

Visitation will be Friday 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM with a combined Daughters of Isabella rosary and parish vigil service at 7:00 PM all at St. Mary’s Church, Ellis.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary’s Church of Ellis.

A complete obituary is pending with Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637.