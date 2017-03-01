Agra resident Warren E. Larick passed away Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital, Phillipsburg, at the age of 66.

He was born July 21, 1950 at the family home in Phillips County, Kansas the son of Willie & Ruth (Gower) Larick.

He is survived by his wife, Jeneviel & twin boys, Patrick & David, all of the home; two sisters, Edna Bolen & husband, Bryan of Sharon Springs, KS and Mary Breit & husband, Gordon of Utica, KS; mother-in-law, Norma Vidal of Agra; father-in-law, Romulo Vidal of Philippines; brother-in-law, Jerome Vidal and sister-in-law, Jovidyn Vidal, both of the Philippines; and numerous nephews & nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Heartland Worship Center, Agra, with Pastor Jonathan Gibson and Patrick Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the West Cedar Cemetery, Phillips County.

Mr. Larick will lie in state from noon – 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends Thursday evening from 7 – 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Agra Fire Department, Heartland Worship Center Youth Fine Arts Dept, or His Children’s Education Fund.