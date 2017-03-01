Two men found in SW Kan. indicted for unlawful re-entry

OFFICE OF U.S. ATTORNEY

WICHITA–Adan Lucas Vail, 28, a citizen of Guatemala, is charged by the U.S. Attorney General District of Kansas with unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported. He was found Dec. 20, 2016, in Seward County, Kan.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Homeland Security Investigations investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson is prosecuting.

Gilberto Diaz-Castro, 55, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported. He was found Feb. 9, 2017, in Finney County, Kan.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Enforcement Removal Operations investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson is prosecuting.