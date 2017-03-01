Sunny, windy Wednesday

Today Sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 25. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

FridaySunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 35.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 73. Windy.