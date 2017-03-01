Roberto Fausto Chavez Sr., age 68, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2017 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. Roberto was born May 22, 1948 in El Toro, Maguaichi, Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Gregorio & Carmen (Hermosillo) Chavez. He was an employee for Seaboard Foods and a rancher and had been a resident of Leoti, Kansas since 1994 moving from Chihuahua, Mexico.

On April 22, 1969 he married Ascencion Manuela Hermosillo in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Roberto’s surviving family includes-

His wife-

Ascencion Manuela Chavez- Leoti, Kansas

Eight Children-

Gregorio & Irma Chavez- Gering, Nebraska

Ramon & Guadalupe Chavez- Grinnell, Kansas

Roberto & Doris Chavez, Jr- Oakley, Kansas

Maribel & Ramon Galaviz- Scott City, Kansas

Rebecca & Jesus Ortiz- Leoti, Kansas

Heather & Victor Martinez- Leoti, Kansas

Reyes & Monica Chavez- Oakley, Kansas

Joel & Natasha Chavez- Leoti, Kansas

Five siblings-

Rito Chavez- Deming, New Mexico

Gregorio & Conception Chavez- Guymon, Oklahoma

Juana & Pedro Torrez- Wichita, Kansas

Rosa & Israel Varela- Alamillo, Chihuahua, Mexico

Manuela & Guily Burciaga- Gomez Sarias, Chihuahua, Mexico

Twenty-Three grandchildren, One great grandchild

His parents and a sister, Catalina Chavez precede him in death.

Vigil Services will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, Kansas with Pastor Reyes Valenzuela leading.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 2, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, Kansas. Burial will be in Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to the Roberto Chavez Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Friends may call from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm Wednesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home and from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, Kansas.

